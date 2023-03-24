DRIVEN: New Renault Captur finally lands in SA – here’s what you need to know

Durban – First revealed abroad in 2019, it’s safe to say that the second-generation Renault Captur has taken quite a while to reach our shores, with many pandemic-related factors reportedly delaying its introduction – but better late than never. The new version has finally arrived on local shores. In fact, the face-lifted model is set to be revealed soon, and we are told that it will hit the country in 2024.

But for now, the model you see here is the latest and greatest, and the importer is offering it in two flavours: Zen, priced at R454 999 and Intens, which retails at R499 999. With the Kiger now serving the lower end of the SUV market, Renault is positioning the new Captur as an “upper B-segment” contender, and some of its rivals include the Honda HR-V (R469 000 – R554 500), Volkswagen T-Cross (R393 900 – R518 800) and Haval Jolion (R342 950 – R579 950). Both Renault Captur derivatives are powered by a 1.3-litre turbopetrol engine that produces 113kW and 270Nm, with power going to the front wheels in both cases through a seven-speed EDC dual-clutch gearbox.

We got to experience the Intens model during a short drive in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday, and we were impressed with the smoothness of the powertrain. It offers comfortable and relatively effortless performance, and overall refinement was decent, although we’d like to spend more time with the vehicle on our home turf before delivering a final verdict. The cabin is modern and well appointed, and specification is generous across the board. To give you a bit of a ‘spec walk’, the base Zen model comes standard with a 7.0-inch (17.8cm) touchscreen infotainment system with CarPlay connectivity as well as satnav and a reverse camera. Other features include front and rear parking sensors and keyless entry.

The Zen rolls on 17-inch steel wheels with Flex wheel covers that are designed to resemble alloy wheels, while the range-topping Intens comes with similarly sized alloy wheels. The top model can also be identified by its black roof and windscreen pillars, while additional cabin features include a 9.3-inch vertical infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, wireless phone charging, heated leather steering wheel, floating centre console with E-shifter, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning and three driver-selectable driving modes (Sport, Eco and Normal). The boot can accommodate 404 litres of luggage, Renault says, and there is a degree of flexibility as the rear seat bench can slide forward by 16cm when legroom for rear passengers isn’t a priority.