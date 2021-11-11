DRIVEN: Peugeot Landtrek is an interesting new alternative to Hilux, Ranger

Launch review: Peugeot Landtrek, by Justin Jacobs Johannesburg - Peugeot is no stranger to the bakkie segment but much has changed within the segment since the legendary 504 bakkie.

Now, though, the pick-up needs to be luxurious, feature-packed and easy on the eyes. It also needs to appeal to the masses from a pricing point. It’s a tall order but the French motor company believes it has met all the requirements with their new Landtrek. We recently sampled the newcomer to see how it squares up. As is the case with many vehicle brands these days, not all is what it seems. For example, the forthcoming Ford Ranger will share a platform with the Volkswagen Amarok. The failed Mercedes-Benz X Class was built on a Navara platform. Many vehicle brands share platforms to keep costs down. The Peugeot Landtrek is no different. Peugeot and Chinese manufacturer Changan have collaborated, which sees the Landtrek share a new platform that also underpins the China-only Changan Kaicheng F70.

In South Africa, the Landtrek will be offered in double-cab configuration with a single-cab workhorse arriving later. Customers have a choice of two specification options: Allure, which is the 4x2 model, and the top-spec 4Action 4x4. The latter comes fully optioned with luxuries and technologies which should impress customers as much as it impressed me. From a design perspective, the Peugeot Landtrek might not be as muscular in its visual appeal. However, it is easy on the eye. The front features the large Peugeot emblem on the chrome-like surrounded grille, LED day-time running lights run down alongside the grille which adds a modern touch. Picture: Justin Jacobs. The side of the vehicle makes use of strong character lines and the rear is equally inoffensive as the front. If you require more visual drama, then consult the accessories options guide at the dealership for a host of unique items. Some of our favourites include a rooftop tent, side window shields and a chrome nudge-bar.

Our launch saw us put the Landtrek through its paces at the ADA off-road centre where we were able to exploit its off-road capabilities. Ground clearance is rated at 235mm and the vehicle has an approach angle of 29-degrees, a departure angle of 27-degrees and a break over angle of 25 degrees. These figures are complimented by an impressive wading depth of 600mm. As for load capacity, the Landtrek offers 1.2 tonnes as well as a towing capacity of up to 3 tonnes. One of the highlights for us was the interior. It consists of a similar facia design to that of other Peugeot models in the stable. I particularly like the centre console which features a 10-inch touchscreen atop the dashboard. It offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability as well as a 10GB hard drive for storage.

Picture: Justin Jacobs The operating system is easy to use and the graphics are of a high quality. The quality of the 360-degree camera is one of the best within the bakkie segment. I also like the toggle-like buttons used to call up various options as well as the dual climate control system. I am, however, not a fan of the instrument cluster design which looks like an analogue version of BMW’s digital cluster and I found a few hard plastics in key areas around the cabin. What is an advantage is the fact that the two centre cup holders can hold a 1-litre bottle and rear passenger room is relatively decent thanks to a slightly angled rear seatback. Powering the Landtrek is a 1.9-litre turbo diesel engine which develops 110kW and 350Nm of torque. It comes mated with a six-speed automatic transmission as standard for both the 4x2 and 4x4. However, the latter gets a drive-selector dial, so that you can switch from 2H to 4H on the fly.

When it comes to safety, six airbags, electronic stability control, lane departure warning, Trailer Sway Control and hill descent control form part of the standard kit. On the road, the Landtrek returned a compliant ride. While not as subtle as that of the Ranger or Hilux, it is better than that of the new Mazda BT-50. I came across a few situations, particularly in overtaking, where I would have liked more power. However, that will be up to you to decide when you take the Peugeot Landtrek for a test drive, which is something that you should do, considering the impressive price tag. Peugeot Landtrek pricing