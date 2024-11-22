DRIVEN: Updated Hyundai Creta touches down in SA with more features, lower prices

Hyundai is slowly but surely sharpening its SUV game in the face of increased competition from a seemingly endless stream of new Chinese models. This year it cut the prices of its Venue compact model, and then introduced the even smaller Exter to compete at the budget end of the market beneath the R300,000 mark.

Now it’s time for the Creta to get some love and attention, and to that end Hyundai Automotive South Africa has just announced a raft of subtle upgrades to its Creta, the biggest of its compact models, while also reducing prices. More standard features have been added across the board and the importer has added a pair of Matte Edition models, which boast matte paint work in black, silver or white, as well as black trim elements for body parts such as the grille and for the 17-inch alloy wheels. The Matte Edition models can be had in black, silver or white. Picture: Supplied The Hyundai Creta line-up now kicks off at R449,900, with the base 1.5 premium manual model now being almost R20,000 cheaper than its predecessor. The Premium is also available in IVT auto form (similar tech to CVT) at R479,000, an R11,000 reduction, while the Executive flagship is R2,600 cheaper, at R519,900.

The Matte Edition is available in both trim flavours, with the Premium CVT listed at R484,000 and the Executive setting you back by R524,900. Less money, but more features Both trim grades gain additional standard features, with the Premium now sporting artificial leather trim for the seats, steering wheel and gear knob, while the IVT auto model also receives push-button start. As before, standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, manual air conditioning, multi-function steering wheel, cruise control, rear park distance control, dual front airbags and ABS brakes. The Executive also adds side and curtain airbags to the mix, as well as LED headlights and taillights.

The updated Executive trim grade also boasts numerous new features that weren’t fitted to the previous version, these being a wireless phone charger, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, push-button start and active safety tech in the form of Rear Blind -Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist and Forward Collision Avoidance. A few subtle exterior changes have been applied to all Creta models, mainly focused around the lower front bumper and rear diffuser, while LED daytime running lights are now incorporated into the top section of the grille. As before, all versions are powered by a 1.5-litre normally aspirated petrol engine that musters 84kW and 144Nm, with an average fuel consumption of 6.5 litres per 100km according to claims. Hyundai’s figure appears to be more real-world than most, and on our Joburg launch route our car varied between 6.3 l/100km and 6.9 l/100km on a mostly rural but varied route, with some hard driving and two different drivers.

The Creta has enough power to keep up with traffic and to cruise comfortably on the open road, however it does need to be worked hard when overtaking or tackling inclines at altitude, which can make things a little noisy and droney in the case of the IVT auto models. That said, Hyundai’s version of the continuously variable gearbox is less annoying than most CVT set-ups and feels like a normal auto in most situations. The Creta is very much a painless vehicle to drive, delivering a comfortable ride and decent on-road refinement. It’s a comfortably sized vehicle too, just big enough to serve as family transport, yet small enough to be easily manoeuvrable in tight parking lots. It’s a solid and seemingly dependable option, backed by a seven-year or 200,000km drivetrain warranty and four-year/60,000km service plan. But the Creta will have its work cut out competing with the new wave of Chinese entrants, offering lavish specification levels at really low prices.