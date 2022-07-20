Dusk, Dawn or Storm? Mahindra unleashes three hardcore Pik Up editions

Johannesburg - They say good things come in threes, and that could certainly be the case for 4x4 enthusiasts with the release of Mahindra’s new special edition Pik Up range: Dusk, Dawn and Storm. Unique to South Africa and packed with extras designed for life off the beaten track, the three new models are based on the upgraded Karoo specification, and each retail for R614 999.

Features include a nudge bar, sports bar, leather upholstery and upgraded infotainment, with the regular 7.0-inch screen replaced by a 9.0-inch system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and built-in maps. But the real attraction for 4x4 fundis will be the off-road tyres, hardened rims and heavy-duty off-road suspension. Front and rear steel bumpers that offer improved clearance are also fitted to all three, along with recovery and hitching points, special LED driving lights, rubberised load bin and rear overfenders. But what sets the three editions apart from each other?

Karoo Storm: Inspired by the rare but powerful Karoo rainstorms, this edition is finished in a unique light blue exterior colour that is contrasted by a black and grey Karoo decal set. Karoo Dusk: Taking inspiration from the pitch black desert sky, the Karoo Dusk is painted black and finished with black and blue Karoo decals. It also gains a load bin roller shutter and longer sports bar for the front approach bumper. Karoo Dawn: Aiming to capture the colours of the early morning desert, the Karoo Dawn is finished in a sandy beige colour, while the obligatory Karoo decals have orange highlights. While it loses the roller shutter and longer sports bar fitted to the Dusk, the Dawn gains a heavy-duty roof rack and flush mounted tonneau cover.

All three special edition models are powered by the familiar mHawk 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine, which produces 103kW at 3750rpm and 320Nm between 1500 and 2800rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox as standard. After-sales back up comes in the form of a five-year or 90 000km service plan and four-year/120 000km mechanical warranty. “The Karoo nameplate signifies our commitment to South Africa and the way South Africans have adopted the Pik Up lifestyle range as their desire to ‘Unleash The Explorer in You’ and enjoy the adventure and family fun,” said Mahindra SA CEO Rajesh Gupta.

