Entry-level VW T-Cross Trendline not coming anymore - here’s why

Johannesburg - When Volkswagen South Africa launched its new T-Cross compact SUV last year the initial range offered mid-spec Comfortline and high-spec Highline derivatives, but there was also the promise that an entry-level 70kW Trendline derivative would join the range in 2020 with a price tag of under R300 000.

However, that is not happening anymore, VWSA brand head Martina Biene announced during an online media briefing on Wednesday.

A number of reasons were given, including the collapse of the rental car market which would have been a big volume driver for the new entry model. The company also wants to avoid cannibalising its locally produced Polo hatchback at a time when the passenger car market as a whole was depressed.

However, VWSA says that the introduction of a T-Cross Trendline was not off the table completely, and could join the line-up at a later stage if market conditions changed.

However, the company still plans to introduce a more affordable version of the T-Cross later this year in the form of a 1.0 TSI 70kW Comfortline model, which will slot below the current 85kW 1.0 TSI Comfortline. Pricing has yet to be announced, it will have to undercut the latter’s R374 300 price tag.