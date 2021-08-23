Facelifted Audi Q5 is here: SA pricing announced

JOHANNESBURG - The facelifted Audi Q5 SUV line-up has arrived in South Africa, sporting a sharper design and revised cabin, but unlike overseas models it does not receive the company’s new 2-litre diesel engine. The Audi Q5 model line-up has been reduced from 11 variants to five, but all three engines carry over. Pricing now ranges from R852 000 to R1 208 000.

Thanks to its new bumper designs, the overall length of the Audi Q5 has grown by 19mm. Upfront the SUV receives a wider and more angular grille as well as redesigned headlights, which are optionally available with new generation digital OLED light diodes. Moving to the back end, Audi’s new ‘digital’ rear lights with OLED technology are available for the first time. These taillights are split into three tiles of six segments each, which allowed designers to create variable light designs that can change in accordance with the driving modes. Although the cabin of the Audi Q5 retains its familiar look, the old old rotary-controlled MMI interface has made way for a new touchscreen infotainment system, measuring 25.6cm across the range.

The car’s infotainment hub also features ten times more computing power than the previous system, and it features an advanced voice control system that can access the cloud, putting drivers in touch with a wide array of services and information. No new diesel for South Africa As mentioned, the engine line-up carries over as before, with ‘40 TDI’ models powered by the familiar 2-litre turbodiesel unit that produces 140kW and 400Nm, and the 45 TFSI variant boasting a 2-litre turbopetrol that offers 183kW and 370Nm. Both four-cylinder engines are paired with a seven-speed S-Tronic dual-clutch gearbox, and quattro all-wheel drive is standard.

Sadly, the revised 2-litre turbodiesel unit, which was announced in Europe last year with 150kW and mild hybrid technology, does not form part of the revised line-up in South Africa, most likely due to our fuel quality, or lack thereof. At the top of the line-up, the Audi SQ5 TFSI soldiers on with its 3-litre V6 turbopetrol unit that pushes 260kW and 500Nm. This performance model can sprint from 0-100km/h in 5.4 seconds, according to factory claims. The 2021 Audi Q5 models will officially go on sale from 1 September, and all are sold with a five-year Audi Freeway Plan.

Audi Q5 prices 40 TDI quattro - R852 000 40 TDI quattro Advanced - R871 000