Facelifted Audi Q7 touches down in SA with sharper look, new digital cabin
JOHANNESBURG - Audi’s facelifted Q7 SUV has touched down in South Africa, flaunting a sharper look on the outside as well as a brand new interior featuring Audi’s latest dual-screen layout.
The exterior changes are not radical but they’re distinct enough to set it apart from the pre-facelift model. Of note here is a redesigned bumper incorporating a more angular grille and sharper headlights. Audi’s Matrix LED headlight technology is available as an option. Moving to the back, the Q7 gains new taillights, connected by a chrome strip.
The S Line derivative beefs things up a little with a titanium black grille with silver matte vertical slats, a blade accent in the lower bumper, aluminium roof rails and 20-inch wheels.
On the engine front, however, you’re looking at the same deal as before - with the only option being Audi’s 3-litre turbodiesel motor with 183kW and 600Nm, which is enough to get it from 0-100km/h in 6.9 seconds. But would you really want a different engine in the Q7? We’d certainly be happy with the 3.0 TDI.
As before, the engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and quattro all-wheel drive, and Audi has made improvements to the Q7’s all-wheel steering system. What’s more, buyers seeking a cushier ride can opt for an adaptive air suspension system.
New dual-touchscreen cabin
The new Q7 becomes the latest Audi product to move away from the outdated rotary-controlled interface to a touchscreen set-up, and as with the latest A6 there’s not just one but two vertically-stacked screens to keep your fingers entertained.
Audi’s MMI navigation plus is standard, and includes natural voice control as well as an extensive set of Audi Connect features, including online traffic information, point of interest search, navigation with Google Earth, live weather updates and an emergency safety service activated by a button in the roof module.
Buyers can choose between various optional equipment packages, including Comfort, Black Styling and S Line interior.
AUDI Q7 PRICES
Q7 45 TDI quattro tiptronic - R1 328 500
Q7 45 TDI quattro S line tiptronic - R1 388 500