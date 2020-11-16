Facelifted Audi Q7 touches down in SA with sharper look, new digital cabin

JOHANNESBURG - Audi’s facelifted Q7 SUV has touched down in South Africa, flaunting a sharper look on the outside as well as a brand new interior featuring Audi’s latest dual-screen layout.

The exterior changes are not radical but they’re distinct enough to set it apart from the pre-facelift model. Of note here is a redesigned bumper incorporating a more angular grille and sharper headlights. Audi’s Matrix LED headlight technology is available as an option. Moving to the back, the Q7 gains new taillights, connected by a chrome strip.

The S Line derivative beefs things up a little with a titanium black grille with silver matte vertical slats, a blade accent in the lower bumper, aluminium roof rails and 20-inch wheels.

On the engine front, however, you’re looking at the same deal as before - with the only option being Audi’s 3-litre turbodiesel motor with 183kW and 600Nm, which is enough to get it from 0-100km/h in 6.9 seconds. But would you really want a different engine in the Q7? We’d certainly be happy with the 3.0 TDI.

As before, the engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and quattro all-wheel drive, and Audi has made improvements to the Q7’s all-wheel steering system. What’s more, buyers seeking a cushier ride can opt for an adaptive air suspension system.