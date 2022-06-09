Facelifted Hyundai Creta revealed in India and it’s heading to South Africa

New Delhi - The Hyundai Venue compact SUV has been given a midlife makeover to keep it fresh in the face of increasingly strong competition. Announced in India recently, the upgraded model is due to reach South Africa in late 2022 or early 2023, Hyundai SA tells us, with pricing and specifications to be released closer to launch.

As you’d expect, the redesigned front end takes inspiration from the latest-generation Tucson, which introduced the brand’s new ‘Parametic Dynamics’ design language. The tail end has been redesigned too, with larger taillights that now extend across the tailgate, and there’s a totally new bumper design which incorporates a large rectangular element. The cabin retains its familiar design, but there are new technologies such as the Home to car (H2C) system with Alexa and Google Voice Assistant. This allows owners to control certain car functions remotely, such as the climate control, and receive a vehicle status update. There’s also an interesting new feature called Sounds of Nature, which promises to provide a serene driving experience in city traffic.

Rear passenger comfort has also been improved with the fitment of a new two-step reclining back seat, which Hyundai says is unique to the segment. The engine line-up continues as before in India, so we assume that the same will apply to South Africa models. Buyers can choose between a normally aspirated 1.2-litre unit that produces 61kW and a 1.0-litre turbopetrol that’s good for 88kW. A 1.5 turbodiesel is also available abroad, but it’s unclear whether this will ever be offered in South Africa. “With the new Hyundai Venue, we will set the bar even higher. Driven by the aspirations of Gen MZ customers, the new Hyundai Venue is set to enthral customers with many first in segment technologies that offer an unparalleled experience,” says Hyundai Motor India sales director Tarun Garg.

