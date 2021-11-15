Facelifted Hyundai Creta revealed with bold new face

Although it’s not yet clear when the new Hyundai Creta will arrive in South Africa, our cars are sourced from India and according to Autocar India , the updated model will launch on that market during the second half of 2022.

Jakarta - The facelifted Hyundai Creta has been revealed in Indonesia, and the 2022 model gets a sharper look as well as new cabin tech.

The Creta has been given a completely new front end design, including a ‘parametic jewel pattern’ grille, as Hyundai likes to call it, and as seen on the new-generation Tucson SUV that has not yet been launched in SA. Things have also been sharpened at the back end, with new upper taillights that extend into the tailgate and block letter Creta badging above the number plate.

The cabin carries over as is the for most part, although we do see a new 10.2-inch TFT digital instrument cluster, while the 8.0-inch central infotainment system reportedly gets enhanced functionality. Flagship models also receive a Bose audio system, large panoramic sunroof and SmartSense active safety features such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross-traffic Alert.

On the powertrain front, the Indonesian website only mentions a normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine with 84kW, which carries over from the pre-facelift range. It is also likely that Hyundai SA will continue to offer the current 1.4-litre turbopetrol and 1.5-litre turbodiesel engines.