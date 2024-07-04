Facelifted Hyundai i20 touches down in Mzansi, and it’s cheaper than before

Despite the mass migration to SUVs, the Hyundai i20 is still a strong seller in South Africa. With 1,700 units sold so far in 2024, it is outsold only by the Volkswagen Polo and the Suzuki Baleno and Toyota Starlet twins. And now the South Korean importer is upping its hatchback game with a fresh new look for the Indian-built B-segment hatchback as well as lower pricing.

Launching in South Africa this week, the Hyundai i20 gets a fresh new front end design, with a new headlight and bumper configuration that sees the Hyundai badge moving above the honeycomb grille. Strangely though, while the facelift has been applied to the base and mid-spec variants, the range-topping N-Line appears almost identical to the outgoing version. Hyundai has reconfigured the line-up, with the previous Motion and Fluid model grades making way for Premium and Executive variants. The 1.0T Fluid has been replaced by a 1.4 Executive auto model, leaving the N-Line as the only turbocharged model.

The 2024 Hyundai i20 line-up now starts at R309,900, which is a R23,600 saving over the previous 1.2 Motion. Next up, buyers can choose between a 1.2 Executive manual or 1.4 Premium auto, both priced at R329,900, and the latter is R37,000 cheaper than before. Rounding out the new range is the aforementioned 1.4 Executive auto at R349,900 and the 1.0T N-Line DCT at a somewhat exorbitant R467,500. Hyundai i20 N-Line cabin. Picture: Supplied Specification has been rejigged a bit, with the base version losing its front fog lights but gaining a central armrest and console box as well as height adjustment for the driver’s seat. Worryingly, the mid-spec i20 loses its side and curtain airbags as well as cruise control. In both the Premium and the Executive, a cloth and artificial leather seat upholstery combination replaces the plain cloth fitted to previous versions.

What standard features does the new Hyundai i20 have? The 1.2 and 1.4 Premium variants ship with 15-inch steel rims with new black wheel covers as well as manual air conditioning, multi-function steering wheel, rear parking sensors, auto headlights, electric windows and mirrors and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with reverse camera. Safety kit includes dual front airbags and ABS brakes. Over and above that, the 1.2 and 1.4 Executive models gain 16-inch alloy wheels, leather-covered steering wheel, wireless phone charging tray, cooled glovebox as well as heated and auto-folding mirrors. Customers opting for the 1.0T N-Line can also look forward to LED headlights, rear spoiler, three-spoke sports steering wheel, alloy pedals, synthetic leather seats, cruise control, push-button start, auto climate control and a BOSE sound system among other niceties, while safety additions include six airbags and stability control.