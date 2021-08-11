Facelifted Jaguar F-Pace is here: SA pricing announced

JOHANNESBURG - The facelifted Jaguar F-Pace has gone on sale in South Africa, and although the exterior styling changes are on the subtle side, the sporty SUV gains brand new engines as well as a redesigned interior with upgraded tech. 13 Jaguar F-Pace models will be available locally, kicking off with the D200 at R1 122 500 and peaking at R1 672 700 for the P400e R-Dynamic.

The D200 entry model is powered by a revised 2-litre turbodiesel motor that produces 147kW, which is up 15kW on the previous model, and there’s also a new D300 straight-six diesel engine, which produces the same 221kW and 700Nm outputs as the V6 unit that it replaces. The petrol line-up kicks off with a 2-litre P250 unit that produces 184kW and 365Nm, and those seeking more shove can opt for the P400 straight-six turbopetrol, which offers 294kW and 550Nm. But if a greener option is what you’re after, there’s also a new P400e plug-in hybrid model that pairs a 2-litre turbopetrol engine to a 105kW electric motor for combined outputs of 297kW and 640Nm. Jaguar says the PHEV will cover up to 53km on electric power alone, and the 17.1kWh lithium-ion battery can charge from zero to 80% in 30 minutes using a 32kW DC fast charger.

The P400e PHEV dashes from 0-100km/h in 5.3 seconds, according to factory claims, while the P400 six-cylinder model takes 5.4 seconds. Old school or new age thrills? Take your pick. The exterior design changes remain subtle, but the Jaguar F-Pace does gain a more sculpted bonnet, redesigned front bumper with larger grille, all-LED quad headlights with ‘Double J’ DRL signature and new ‘Double Chicane’ slim taillights round back. While the familiar R-Dynamic package remains available, Jaguar is also offering a new R-Dynamic Black pack which lives up to its name with gloss black exterior trimmings, including Gloss Black 20” alloys, and Satin Charcoal Ash veneers inside. As mentioned, the Jaguar F-Pace cabin has been given a complete makeover and the redesigned dashboard houses a new 29cm Pivi Pro curved glass touchscreen. Not only is it three times brighter and 48 percent larger than the previous infotainment hub, but its simplified menu structure also makes it easier to use, with Jaguar claiming that 90 percent of tasks can be completed with two taps or less. The vehicle now also offers over-the-air software updates, while the latest embedded dual-sim technology, with two LTE modems, keeps occupants connected.

The Jaguar F-Pace also gains a new 31cm digital instrument cluster with a highly configurable layout, and it’s complemented by Jaguar’s latest Head-up Display system. Other available tech highlights include the second-generation wearable Activity Key, 3D Surround Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist and the Clear Exit Monitor, which warns of approaching cars or cyclists when exiting the vehicle. All models are sold with a five-year/100 000km Jaguar Care Plan and warranty.

PRICING Jaguar F-Pace D200 - R1 122 500

D300 - R1 233 200 P250 - R1 214 500 P400 - R1 239 400

P400e - R1 610 100 F-Pace R-Dynamic D200 R-Dynamic - R1 190 500

D300 R-Dynamic - R1 301 000 P250 R-Dynamic - R1 282 400 P400 R-Dynamic - R1 307 300

P400e R-Dynamic - R1 672 700 F-Pace R-Dynamic Black D200 R-Dynamic Black - R1 176 600