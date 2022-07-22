Facelifted Kia Seltos revealed in Korea with fresh look, added luxury

Seoul - The Kia Seltos has been given a mid-life makeover, which brings fresh exterior styling, a smarter looking cabin and more features. What you see here is the South Korean model, which has just been fully revealed in its home country following the release of the first pictures last month, but global versions are unlikely to appear any different from this when they are eventually launched.

The 2013 Kia Seltos has been completely redesigned front and rear and although it retains its double-decker lighting layout, the LED projector lamps have been redesigned, with accents now running into the new grille, which now has mesh patterning. At the back we see new taillights that now run across the tailgate, in line with modern trends, and customers can also look forward to fresh alloy wheel designs and new colours, which come in the form of Pluton Blue and Ballet Green. Although the cockpit retains its basic layout, with a large dual screen panel hovering above the dashboard, many of the finer details have changed.

The screen panel is now lower and wider, for instance, and the air vents and central panel have been given a sharper look, while digitised climate controls replace the analogue set-up on the lower dashboard, at least in the flagship models featured in the pictures. The quality of the materials and textures also appear to have improved. The digital instrument cluster and infotainment system both measure 10.25 inches and Kia has added numerous new convenience and driver assistance features to the mix. These include a powered tailgate, electric driver’s seat with memory function, remote control parking, Surround View Monitor (now including rear side monitor) and Rear Parking Collision Prevention Assist. The new Kia Seltos is certainly more luxurious then, although these new features will likely only apply to top models.

In terms of engines, the Korean market gets an upgraded 1.6-litre turbopetrol unit, with 146kW, as well as a new 2.0-litre normally aspirated base engine option, which is good for 110kW. Kia also mentions a new eight-speed automatic gearbox. However it remains to be seen whether either of these options will be available in South Africa. Our range currently consists of normally aspirated 1.6 and turbocharged 1.4-litre petrol motors, as well as a 1.5 diesel. Stay tuned for more local details closer to launch.