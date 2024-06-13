Facelifted Kia Sonet hits South Africa: pricing and range info announced

The Kia Sonet has been given a nip and tuck for 2024 and the refreshed model is now available in South Africa. The front and rear sections of the Indian-built compact SUV have been given a fresh dose of Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design language and the wheel trims also have a fresh new look.

Beneath its more shapely bonnet the two-strong petrol engine line-up remains as before, with the normally aspirated 1.5 (85kW/144Nm) pairing with a six-speed manual or CVT gearbox and the 1.0-litre turbo triple (88kW/172Nm) shipping exclusively with a seven-speed dual-clutch DTC. The range has been given slight a rejig, with the 1.5-litre mid-spec EX manual model falling away and a new SX flagship grade joining the line-up. Interestingly the latter, as well as the high-spec EX+ are fitted with the 1.5-litre engine. The rear end has also been given a significant refresh. Picture: Jason Woosey. But what about the all-important pricing? That stays mostly unchanged, with the 1.5 LX manual kicking things off at an identical R366,995, while the new range-topping 1.5 SX tops out at R484,995.

Facelifted Kia Sonet Pricing (June 2024) 1.5 LX manual - R366,995 1.5 LX CVT - R391,995 1.5 EX CVT - R411,995 1.0T EX DCT - R436,995 1.5 EX Plus CVT - R454,995 1.5 SX CVT - R484,995 In terms of spec, the LX comes with 16-inch alloy-look steel wheels, manual air conditioning, multi-function steering wheel, auto light control, front and rear USB charging ports and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as a reverse camera and six speakers. Safety kit includes dual front airbags, ABS and ESP stability control. Cabin changes are minimal in the base version. Picture: Jason Woosey. Over and above that, the EX gains LED daytime running lights, auto-folding mirrors, rear parking sensors, cruise control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and centre console armrest with integrated storage box.

Further to that, the EX Plus distinguishes itself with 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, auto climate control, electrochromatic rear-view mirror, six airbags and an upgraded 10.25-inch infotainment system paired with an identically sized digital instrument cluster. Finally, we have the SX flagship model that comes with all of the above, plus extra tech features such as Drive Mode Select, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Follow Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, push-button start and a wireless phone charging pad. All Kia Sonet models are sold with the company’s five-year, unlimited kilometre warranty, which will be a big selling point for high-mileage customers. They also come with a four-year or 60,000km service plan.