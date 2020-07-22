Facelifted Mini Countryman John Cooper Works due in SA later this year
Oxford, England - Mini has given its John Cooper Works Countryman a minor makeover for the 2021 model year, joining the remainder of the facelifted SUV line-up that was revealed back in May.
The high-riding JCW’s heart remains the same as before, in the form of a 2-litre turbopetrol engine that produces 225kW and 450Nm, which Mini says is enough to launch it from 0-100km/h in 5.1 seconds.
As before, power goes to all four wheels through an eight speed Steptronic Sport autobox and the ‘All4’ all-wheel drive system, while a bespoke chassis set-up ensures maximum agility through the bends. Buyers can also opt for an adaptive suspension system.
So what’s new for 2021?
Although it still looks entirely familiar, the JCW Countryman has received a new set of LED headlights as well as a redesigned grille. Adaptive LED headlamps with variable light distribution and matrix function for the high beam lights are optionally available. Round back you’ll find newly designed taillights featuring a Union Jack light design.
Mini has also thrown some new exterior colours into the mix, in the form of Sage Green and White Silver, while there’s also a new Piano Black Exterior package available, which brings a high-gloss black finish to the headlight and taillight surrounds as well as the grille, door handles and model lettering - replacing the chrome trim in all five instances.
You’ll also spot a few new interior accents, while buyers can also opt for a new 12.7cm digital instrument cluster. There’s also a new version of the 22.3cm central touchscreen infotainment system. A SIM card is installed as standard, meaning that the vehicle is always online, and connected to a wide range of digital services.
Mini South Africa says the new John Cooper Works Countryman is set to hit local shores during the fourth quarter of 2020.
IOL Motoring