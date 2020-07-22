Facelifted Mini Countryman John Cooper Works due in SA later this year

Oxford, England - Mini has given its John Cooper Works Countryman a minor makeover for the 2021 model year, joining the remainder of the facelifted SUV line-up that was revealed back in May.

The high-riding JCW’s heart remains the same as before, in the form of a 2-litre turbopetrol engine that produces 225kW and 450Nm, which Mini says is enough to launch it from 0-100km/h in 5.1 seconds.

As before, power goes to all four wheels through an eight speed Steptronic Sport autobox and the ‘All4’ all-wheel drive system, while a bespoke chassis set-up ensures maximum agility through the bends. Buyers can also opt for an adaptive suspension system.

So what’s new for 2021?

Although it still looks entirely familiar, the JCW Countryman has received a new set of LED headlights as well as a redesigned grille. Adaptive LED headlamps with variable light distribution and matrix function for the high beam lights are optionally available. Round back you’ll find newly designed taillights featuring a Union Jack light design.