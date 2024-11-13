Facelifted Nissan Magnite lands in South Africa - pricing and specifications

Fresh from being launched in its home market of India in October, the facelifted Nissan Magnite has landed in South Africa. This is an important model for Nissan SA, with the Magnite having become its best-selling vehicle following the unfortunate discontinuation of its NP200 compact bakkie.

ALSO READ: Nissan SA opens up about aborted NP200 replacement, future plans for Rosslyn plant The Magnite, originally designed as a Datsun before that brand’s second demise, is also one of South Africa’s most popular compact SUV models, often selling in excess of 800 units per month on Naamsa’s sales charts. For late 2024, it gets a fresh look, with the facelift primarily concentrated around the front end, where we see a wider grille with black elements flowing into the lights, and there’s a more pronounced lower skidplate. New 16-inch ‘diamond cut’ alloy wheels are seen on the Acenta and Acenta Plus models.

The cabin design remains familiar, apart from new trimmings and two-tone leather seats on the Acenta Plus, while six airbags are now standard across the board. How much does the new Magnite cost? 1.0 Visia manual - R246,200 1.0 Visia AMT - R263,200 1.0 Acenta manual - R277,300 1.0 Acenta AMT - R294,400 1.0 Acenta Plus AMT - R323,900 1.0T Visia manual - R309,700 1.0T Acenta manual - R340,100 1.0T Acenta CVT - R370,500 1.0T Acenta Plus CVT - R410,700 What standard features does the Nissan Magnite come with? The Visia rides on 16-inch covered steel wheels, and its cabin comes with a traditional ‘2DIN’ audio system with six speakers and steering wheel controls. Other standard features include automatic air conditioning, power windows, rear parking sensors, central locking, six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system and ABS brakes. Additionally, the Acenta comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with reverse camera, 7.0-inch driver display, push-button start and auto-dimming rearview mirror. In turbo form, the Acenta also gains cruise control.

The flagship Acenta Plus ups the Magnite’s game with two-tone leather seats, LED bi-projector headlights, ambient interior lighting and Around View Monitor. As before, Nissan offers two engine options, kicking off with the 1.0-litre normally aspirated unit with 53kW and 96Nm. Just beware of sluggish performance at altitude in this one. The entry engine can be paired with a five-speed manual or automated manual (AMT) transmission.