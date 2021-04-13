Facelifted Suzuki Swift launched in SA with upgraded spec
JOHANNESBURG - Suzuki has kept things subtle with its facelifted Swift hatchback, but the midlife upgrade also ushers in some spec enhancements, albeit on the back of a R5000 price increase across the range.
The major visual difference comes in the form of a new grille, which replaces the previous horizontal slats with a mesh pattern, while a chrome bar now separates the upper and lower sections. Furthermore, the GL and GLX models also now offer the option of two-tone exterior paint schemes, these being Midnight Blue Pearl with a white roof and Fire Red or White Pearl with a black roof. This is in addition to the seven single-tone colour options that are available across the range.
On the spec front, the Swift GA base model gains plastic wheel covers to cover up those 14” steelies that gave it a somewhat rudimentary look. Another welcome addition in the entry model is the fitment of a parcel shelf, and all models are now equipped with parking sensors and ESP stability control.
The midspec GL carries over as before, but gains an additional light in the luggage bay. Furthermore, all models with AMT automated manual transmission gain a hill holder.
Walk through the range
As before, all Swift models (barring the Sport) are powered by a 1.2-litre normally aspirated petrol engine that delivers 61kW and 112Nm.
Standard features on the GA, apart from the aforementioned additions, include air conditioning, electric windows, central locking, dual front airbags and ABS brakes.
The GL adds an audio system with USB and Aux inputs as well as electrically adjustable mirrors, a rev counter and fog lights.
The GLX range-topper gains 15-inch alloy wheels, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and a reverse camera, climate control and keyless entry and start.
All models are sold with a five-year/200 000km “promotional” warranty and two-year/30 000km service plan.
SUZUKI SWIFT PRICES
1.2 GA manual - R180 900
1.2 GL manual - R199 900
1.2 GL AMT - R214 900
1.2 GLX manual - R218 900
1.2 GLX AMT - R234 900
IOL Motoring