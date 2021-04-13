Facelifted Suzuki Swift launched in SA with upgraded spec

JOHANNESBURG - Suzuki has kept things subtle with its facelifted Swift hatchback, but the midlife upgrade also ushers in some spec enhancements, albeit on the back of a R5000 price increase across the range.

The major visual difference comes in the form of a new grille, which replaces the previous horizontal slats with a mesh pattern, while a chrome bar now separates the upper and lower sections. Furthermore, the GL and GLX models also now offer the option of two-tone exterior paint schemes, these being Midnight Blue Pearl with a white roof and Fire Red or White Pearl with a black roof. This is in addition to the seven single-tone colour options that are available across the range.

On the spec front, the Swift GA base model gains plastic wheel covers to cover up those 14” steelies that gave it a somewhat rudimentary look. Another welcome addition in the entry model is the fitment of a parcel shelf, and all models are now equipped with parking sensors and ESP stability control.

The midspec GL carries over as before, but gains an additional light in the luggage bay. Furthermore, all models with AMT automated manual transmission gain a hill holder.

