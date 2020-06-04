Facelifted Toyota Hilux revealed with bold new look, perkier engine

Johannesburg - A refreshed version of South Africa’s most popular vehicle, the Toyota Hilux, has been revealed abroad, sporting a beefier 2.8-litre diesel engine to cash those visual cheques written by the bolder styling.

Toyota’s Australian and Thai divisions revealed their respective versions of the facelifted Hilux on Thursday, so it’s worth noting that the South African spec vehicles could differ in some ways. Toyota South Africa says that the introduction of the upgraded model is still some months off.

The big news, of course, is the upgraded 2.8-litre turbodiesel engine, which now produces 150kW and 500Nm, up from the current engine’s 130kW and 450Nm. According to Toyota the revised motor features “multiple new components and enhanced cooling”. But not only is it perkier, it’s more efficient too with Toyota claiming an 11 percent reduction in fuel consumption.

The budget-beating 2.4-litre turbodiesel and 2.7-litre normally aspirated petrol engines carry over from the previous line-up, at least in the case of the Australian range which we’re deriving our information from.

Toyota also claims to have improved the ride quality of the Hilux, thanks to suspension upgrades that include revised damper tuning, new bushings and an improved rear leaf spring design.