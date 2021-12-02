Facelifted Volkswagen Polo here soon, and we have pricing

Johannesburg - The Volkswagen Polo will soon get a major facelift, which also ushers in a realigned model range and new tech, and VWSA has announced the South African pricing ahead of the new hatchback going on sale in January 2022. The range kicks off with the 1.0T 70kW Polo base model at R311 800, while the 1.0T 70kW Life, also a manual model, is priced at R350 000. The new GTI will be priced from R489 400. Prices have risen by around 4% on average, which VWSA says is justified by additional standard specification. A pair of 1.0T 85kW models with DSG transmissions will be introduced in the second quarter of 2022, and pricing for those will be announced closer to launch.

Exterior design changes include a new front bumper and grille, as well as an LED light strip that runs along the grille in cars equipped with LED Matrix headlights. Round back the Polo now resembles the Golf 8 more closely thanks to new two-piece taillights that extend into the tailgate. Four new exterior colours come in the form of Kings Red Metallic (GTI only), Vibrant Violet Metallic, Ascot Grey and Smoky Grey Metallic, and VWSA is also offering fresh alloy wheel designs. As before, there are two 1.0-litre turbopetrol engine options available, with the 70kW/175Nm variant paired with a five-speed manual gearbox and the 85kW/200Nm version that’s mated exclusively with a seven-speed DSG transmission. The Polo GTI continues with the familiar 2.0-litre turbopetrol with 147kW and 320Nm.

The cabin carries over largely as before, except that a digital instrument cluster is now standard, and the range of optional equipment has been enhanced, with new technologies such as the IQ.Drive Travel Assist system that allows for partially automated driving. But what comes as standard in the new Volkswagen Polo? A walk through the range

The base model is now simply referred to as Polo and it comes with LED headlights and taillights and it rolls on 14-inch steel wheels, although customers can option up to 15” alloys. Inside the new entry model you’ll find dark Liquorice Black dashboard trim and ‘Basket’ style fabric seats, while standard features include a Composition Colour infotainment system with App-Connect, a redesigned multi-function steering wheel as well as electric windows and mirrors. The Polo Life replaces the Comfortline and this midrange model ships with 15-inch Essex alloy wheels, ‘Slash’ fabric seat trim, Lava Stone Black interior decor, leather-covered steering wheel, central armrest and an additional USB-C port.

The Polo R-Line is now a model grade in its own right, and it boasts 16-inch Valencia alloy wheels, unique bumper trim and rear diffuser, ‘R Line’ fabric seat upholstery and Grey Anodised Matte dashboard trim. Additional standard comfort features come in the form of dual-zone climate control and a Composition Media infotainment system with inductive mobile charging. The GTI also comes with a bespoke design package, which includes 17-inch Minton Keynes alloy wheels, and the performance model has a similar features list to the R-Line. The Polo Life, R-Line and GTI models are available with an extensive array of optional features, including LED Matrix headlights, panoramic sunroof, rear view camera, Comfort Park Package and the brand new IQ.DRIVE Travel Assist pack, which comes with Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist, Pedestrian Monitoring and multi-function camera.