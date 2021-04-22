Facelifted Volkswagen Polo revealed and it’s coming to SA in early 2022

WOLFSBURG - Volkswagen’s Polo has just received its midlife makeover and the revised model is due to hit South African showrooms during the first quarter of 2022.

Like the current version, the 2022 Volkswagen Polo - including the GTI performance model - will be built in South Africa for both local and international markets. The manufacturer says that local pricing and specifications will be released at the end of this year.

Unlike most facelifts, the Polo’s visual upgrade is subtle at the front and more noticeable at the rear. Upfront we see new LED headlights, with available Matrix technology, and there’s now a light strip that connects them via the grille. Round back the Polo gets reshaped LED taillights which now run into the tailgate and it’s here that you’ll also see new ‘Polo’ block letters.

Buyers can also opt for an R-Line variant with unique bumpers featuring high-gloss black treatment for the air intake bars and diffuser, as well as chrome-look exhaust tips and 16-inch Valencia alloy wheels.

Volkswagen has also used this facelift to upgrade the technology, a highlight being the new IQ.Drive Travel Assist system that allows for partially automated driving. It does this by combining Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Assist. European models receive a spec boost too, with digital instrumentation now standard along with Lane Assist and heated mirrors amongst other things, but it’s not clear at this stage whether local models will receive similar enhancements.

Volkswagen has not mentioned any engine changes, but the vehicle will reportedly soldier on with the current 1-litre, three-cylinder TSI units, as well as the GTI’s 2-litre TSI motor.

Watch this space for more information later in the year.

IOL Motoring