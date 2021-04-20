Facelifted Volkswagen Polo teased ahead of Thursday reveal

WOLFSBURG - Volkswagen’s Polo hatchback is gearing up for a midlife refresh and the revised model will be officially unveiled this coming Thursday, April 22.

We’re not sure how extensive the external changes will be, but the teaser image does show a new LED headlight design, featuring fresh DRL light strips that extend into the grille.

Volkswagen says it has made structural changes to the Polo, while new technologies are reportedly on their way too. The instruments will become more digitised and occupants will enjoy even greater online connectivity and networking, Volkswagen claims.

There’s no mention of any mechanical changes as yet, and the Polo is likely to soldier on with the current 1-litre, three-cylinder turbopetrol engine as the mainstay of the range. However, European-spec models are likely to get a 48V mild hybrid option as the legislative nets close in on combustion-engined cars.

“The Polo has been an integral part of the small car segment since 1975, and is one of the most successful models in its class - not just in Germany, but in many markets worldwide,” Volkswagen says.

“Around 18 million units have been sold to date. Volkswagen is continuing its product history of over 45 years with the new Polo, and will celebrate the virtual world première on Thursday, 22 April at 11 am.”

For what it's worth, along with its Polo Vivo sibling that’s based on the previous generation, Volkswagen’s Polo is currently the most popular passenger car in South Africa.

You can watch the live reveal of the updated model by clicking here.

IOL Motoring