Facelifted Volkswagen Tiguan confirmed for Q3: SA range info released

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG - In addition to the launch of the much-anticipated eighth-generation Golf GTI, Volkswagen South Africa will also be sharpening its SUV game this year with an updated Tiguan. The facelifted SUV is set to hit local shores during the third quarter of 2021 and while pricing will only be released closer to launch, VWSA has dropped some details on the local line-up. The engines carry over from the previous range, with two TSI petrol options and a single diesel. The 1.4 TSI produces 110kW and 250Nm, while the 2.0 TSI is good for 162kW and 350Nm. The 2.0 TDI is endowed with 130kW and 380Nm. All three engines pair with DSG dual-clutch transmission. What’s new for 2021? On the outside the 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan receives a new frontal design that bears a resemblance to the T-Cross, but with even sharper lines.

It’s also available with Volkswagen’s new IQ.Light LED matrix headlights, which feature 22 individual LEDs per headlight. Finally, VW is also offering some snazzy new exterior colours in the form of Lapiz Blue, Night Shade Blue, Dolphin Grey, Kings Red and Ginger Brown.

The cabin has been freshened up with a new steering wheel with touch controls as well as a new digitised air conditioning control system, featuring sliders and touch buttons.

New specification lines

Depending on the engine selected, buyers will be able to choose from three specification grades, these being a base derivative that’s simply badged Tiguan, as well as a midrange model called the Tiguan Life and a sporty range-topper called the R-Line. This, of course, is not to be confused with the 235kW Tiguan R performance model that is expected to join the line-up at a later stage.

What features come as standard?

The base Tiguan ships with the new MIB3 Composition Radio infotainment system with eight speakers, as well as cruise control, a multi-function leather-trimmed steering wheel, LED headlights and 17-inch Montana alloy wheels.

The Tiguan Life model adds climate control, park distance control, electric tailgate, LED headlights with cornering function and 18-inch Frankfurt alloy wheels. Buyers can also opt for 18” Nizza or 19-inch Victoria Falls alloy wheels.

The range-topping R-Line adds Vienna leather seats, digital instrument cluster, Composition Media Radio with App Connect, keyless entry, ambient interior lighting, an R-Line exterior styling package and 19-inch Valencia alloy wheels. 20-inch Suzuka alloys in chrome and black can be ordered as an option.

Long list of options

A premium Harmon Kardon sound system with 16-channel amplifier is now offered as an option for Tiguan customers, who can also smarten up their cars with features like a panoramic sunroof, Heads-up display, IQ Drive Package (featuring Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist, Park Assist and Autonomous Emergency Braking), Trailer Manoeuvring System and Discover Pro entertainment system with wireless App connect.

Watch this space for pricing and other details closer to launch.

IOL Motoring