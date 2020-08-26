Ferrari’s elegant new Roma makes SA debut, for those with R5 million to burn

JOHANNESBURG - Ferrari is taking a small step outside of its comfort zone with the new Roma, which made its South African debut on Tuesday night.

Priced at R4 972 000, the Roma is positioned above the Portofino and below the F8 Tributo, but unlike its siblings this car’s ambitions are more along the lines of a grand tourer than an outright supercar. In fact, Ferrari’s marketing chief Enrico Galliera has actually admitted that the car will appeal to those who have never driven a sports car, and even those who might be afraid of one, according to Autocar.

Yet while it might be a little more elegant and practical than you’d expect from the Prancing Horse, there is nothing tame about its performance credentials.

The Roma is powered by a 3855cc turbocharged V8 engine that thunders out 456kW between 5750 and 7500 rpm, and 760Nm from the 3000 mark. That’s sufficient, says Ferrari, to get the sports car from zero to 100km/h in 3.4 seconds and to 200km/h in 9.3 seconds, while the top speed is listed at 320km/h. Power goes to the back wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

As you’d expect, the car also has some advanced aerodynamic and chassis systems, including an active rear spoiler integrated into the rear screen, Ferrari Dynamic Enhancer, which controls yaw angle by hydraulically adjusting brake pressure at the callipers, and Side Slip Control 6.0, which is fitted to a Ferrari GT car for the first time.