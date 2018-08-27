Pebble Beach, California - Ferrari’s most powerful production V8 engine can now be enjoyed (and hence properly heard) with the top down, with the release of the 488 Pista Spider, which was revealed at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance over the weekend. Besides the hurricane-in-hair factor, the basic recipe is as per the Pista coupé that was unveiled back in February - its heart being a 3902cc twin-turbo V8 that produces 530kW at a bellowing 8000rpm and 770Nm from the 3000 mark.

With a dry weight of 1380kg, the Spider weighs exactly 100kg more than its tin-top counterpart, although it’ll achieve an identical 0-100km/h time of 2.85 seconds, according to Ferrari, while losing just 0.4s on the way to 200km/h, which takes eight seconds flat in the open top. The top speed remains the same at 340km/h.

As with the coupé, the Pista Spider gets an enhanced lateral dynamics control system (FDE), which uses a computer control unit to continuously modulate brake pressures. The car rolls on 20-inch 10-spoke ‘star effect’ alloy wheels, and buyers can opt for one-piece carbon-fibre wheels, which are 20 percent lighter than the regular alloys.

The Pista is also distinguished by racing stripes that run along the centre of the car, and a raft of weight-saving interior components.

IOL Motoring



