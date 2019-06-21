Johannesburg - Ferrari’s most potent V8 supercar to date, made its official debut this week, at an exclusive private preview hosted by official importer Scuderia South Africa. The F8 Tributo replaces the 488 GTB, taking pride of place as “the highest expression of the Prancing Horse’s classic two-seater berlinetta.”

“It is a car with unique characteristics and, as its name implies, is a homage to the most powerful V8 in Ferrari history,” Ferrari said.

“It makes the exhilarating performance of the best 8-cylinder in the world accessible to all drivers, with unprecedented handling and superior ride comfort.”

Talking engine power, the F8 Tributo is motivated by a 3902cc turbocharged V8 that produces 530kW at a screaming 8000rpm and 770Nm from the 3250rpm mark. The supercar will dash from 100km/h in just 2.9 seconds, says Ferrari, with 200km/h coming up in 7.8 seconds and the top speed is quoted at 340km/h.

But the F8 is not only significantly more potent than the 488 (having gained 37kW), but it’s also said to be 40kg lighter and 10 percent more aerodynamic.

Keeping it as sharp as possible through the twisties is the latest-generation Side Slip Angle Control system, as well as the Ferrari Dynamic Enhancer, activated in ‘Race’ mode.

The F8 also features state-of-the-art aerodynamic systems, derived from the company’s motor racing exploits - which need no introduction.

You’ll also notice that it looks rather different to the Ferraris that have come before it - this is because it’s the first to feature a new design language that will also be seen on other future models.

“Designed by the Ferrari Styling Centre, the F8 Tributo is essentially a bridge to a new design language that will continue to emphasize Ferrari’s key characteristics of high performance and extreme aerodynamic efficiency,” Ferrari said.

“In fact, the F8 Tributo is the most aerodynamically efficient series-production mid-rear-engined berlinetta ever designed.”

The cabin has undergone a similar evolution, and features Ferrari’s new-generation Human Machine Interface, which is operated via a 17.8cm touch-screen.

IOL Motoring



