First ever BMW M3 Touring answers the prayers of many an M fan

By: Double Apex Munich - It has taken six generations and over 35 years now finally, the car that fans have been shouting for has finally been launched. Say hello to the BMW M3 Touring. Although, this body style has not yet been confirmed for SA, so local BMW M fans can’t get too excited.

The BMW M3 Touring is the third member of the performance 3 Series range. It joins the M3 sedan and M4 coupe. Additional bracing is installed underneath the car for added stiffness, which helps add about 100 kg of mass. Follow Double Apex on Facebook and Instagram for more car content This is the first time that a production M3 has five doors and an elongated roofline. The largest door opens up to an extended cargo area. BMW says it has 500 litres of boot volume with all seats upright and 1 510 with all rear seats folded.

BMW’s Curved Display is another notable feature of the interior. BMW says this display will be fitted as standard in the BMW M3 Touring from launch. This probably means that we will see the same display adopted in the M3/4 in due course. The BMW M3 Touring will only be available in full-fat Competition guise. This means that 375 kW/650 N.m of torque is on tap from the twin-turbocharged 3,0-litre six. An eight-speed automatic transmission sends power to all four wheels. BMW M3 Touring also has the M Traction Control function as standard. In 2WD mode, the driver can adjust the electronic intervention for wheel slip limitation through ten steps. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes 3.6 seconds and from 0 to 200km/h requires just 12.9 while the top speed is rated as 250km/h. However, the optional M Driver’s Package raises it to 280km/h; handy if you’re always late on the school run.

