Munich - BMW has released the first image of its upcoming 8 Series Gran Coupe ahead of its upcoming reveal that’s planned for late June. Just like the 6 Series Gran Coupe that it effectively succeeds, the 8 GC aims to blend the elegance of its Coupe counterpart with four-door practicality and a more spacious rear compartment. To that end, BMW is promising “impressive” space for rear occupants, thanks to a longer wheelbase.

While it should offer a range of engines, the top dog at launch is likely to be an M850i xDrive version powered by BMW’s latest 4.4-litre V8 turbopetrol that’s good for 390kW and 750Nm. As with the two-door M850i, all-wheel-drive will be standard, along with Adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled dampers and Integral Active Steering.

“The new BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe fuses breathtaking performance credentials with an emotion-stirring design and spacious rear compartment,” says BMW.

“Its standalone character is brought to the fore most prominently by a design as graceful as it is flamboyant.

“Duly enhanced ride comfort to make the new BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe an outstanding operator both in everyday driving and over longer journeys.”

All will be revealed at the inaugural BMW Group #NextGen event, which takes place in Munich from 25 to 27 June. The newcomer is expected to hit world markets from September 2019 onwards.

IOL Motoring



