High Wycombe, England - Hyundai is getting ready to take another stab at the hotly contested Polo market with its third-generation i20 hatchback, and it’s hoping to make a statement with a more striking design than its predecessors. To that end, the all-new i20 will be the first Hyundai model to embody the company’s new design language, which it calls ‘Sensuous Sportiness’. The Korean carmaker says the purpose of this new styling direction is to make its vehicles more distinctive and to give them an “instinctive beauty”, although ultimately you’ll be the judge of whether it actually succeeds at the latter.

Although Hyundai hasn’t released any teaser sketches of the new i20's cabin, it should be fairly unique if the company’s description is anything to go by.

“The horizontal blades covering the dashboard are a real icon of the all-new i20 interior,” Hyundai said. “The slick treatment emphasises the width of the front fascia and neatly disguises the air vents.”

As per the latest Polo, there is a new 26cm digital instrument cluster that’s joined to the central infotainment screen of the same size to create a broad digital interface.