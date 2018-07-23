Stuttgart - Mercedes-Benz already ripped the covers off its A-Class sedan in long-wheelbase Chinese market guise earlier this year, and back then the German carmaker promised that a global version would be revealed in due course. Well, here it is.. Or at least, here it’s being teased for the first time. For now Mercedes has only released these frontal pictures showing the new four-door undergoing aerodynamic testing.

The pics reveal a slightly different grille and bumper design to the Chinese model, although this could be due to it being a different spec derivative.

Where it will differ is in the side view, where global models get a shorter wheelbase (2729mm, as per the A-Class hatch).

The global A should, however, have a similar rear end design to the Chinese model pictured below.

Mercedes is not saying much else about the A sedan for now, but does claim that it’ll offer segment-leading rear headroom. Remember, this is a conventional sedan, unlike the CLA which was trying to being a coupe with four doors, so ultimately it will be more practical. And as for the CLA, that’s also set to be replaced at a later stage by a new model sporting a lower roofline than the A-Class sedan.

The global-spec four-door A will be built in Mexico and Germany. Like its hatch counterpart, it will sport Merc’s new wide-screen interior layout and MBUX operating system with intelligent voice command.

The engine range is almost certain to remain identical too, with petrol options including the new Renault-Nissan Alliance sourced 1.3-litre four-cylinder turbo motor and Merc’s own 2-litre unit.

As for the reason these teaser shots are in a wind tunnel?

That’s so Mercedes can boast about the A sedan’s Cd value of just 0.25, making it the most aerodynamic production car in the world, according to the German carmaker.

But if hatchbacks are more your thing, you need only wait until next month for the new A-Class five-door to hit South African shores. Prices start just south of R500 000 - click here for full pricing and specs.

IOL Motoring



