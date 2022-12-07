Five things you need to know about the Maserati Grecale, due in SA soon

By Justin Jacobs Johannesburg – Maserati recently introduced its latest offering, the Grecale, to customers and members of the media at an exclusive unveiling. The Grecale is the Italian brand’s latest entry point into the range and is set to ruffle a few established feathers. Here are 5 things that you need to know about this Trident-wearing compact SUV.

What’s in a name? The Gregale (Grecale in Italian) is a north-easterly Mediterranean wind. Naming its cars after the most famous winds of the world is a tradition for the brand. It began in 1963 with the legendary Mistral. The Ghibli, Bora, Merak and Khamsin followed. In 2016 Maserati put its name on the Levante, the first SUV in the Trident brand's history. Now, the Grecale has ushered in a new era for the luxury brand. What is the Grecale?

The Grecale is a car for every day. It is a car that combines the qualities of Maserati such as luxury and innovation, performance and head-turning design in what is considered to be the most popular vehicle segment, the midsize SUV. This is a first for brand and one which looks to be promising. A closer look at the Grecale GT, Modena, Trofeo: these are the three versions available at launch.

Grecale GT, with its four-cylinder 223kW mild hybrid, recalls the city and its contemporary minimalism. It is intended for citizens of the world and their dynamism, curiosity and fashion consciousness, but is also in constant search of a style that makes itself personal. Grecale Modena, equipped with a four-cylinder 247kW mild hybrid, has an innate, timeless elegance and unleashes the charm of nature lovers who make the most of their free time. Finally, Grecale Trofeo, with a powerful 395kW V6, represents pure adrenaline, where the car’s disruptive performance becomes the perfect tool to take up your personal challenge.

Unique technology The Grecale features a new 12.3-inch (31cm) central screen – the largest ever seen in a Maserati, and a smaller 8.8-inch comfort display with extra controls and the new digital clock face. Music lovers will enjoy the new Sonus faber audio system with 3D sound and up to 21 speakers. You decide on the drive

To top off the driving experience, the extraordinary dynamics with five configurable drive modes – Comfort, GT, Sport, Corsa (Trofeo only) and Off-Road – mean you can shift from the most user-friendly mood to extreme responsiveness and potency. More will be revealed when we get behind the wheel early in 2023. Pricing at launch (first deliveries in January 2023)

Maserati Grecale GT – R1 650 000 Maserati Grecale Modena – R1 950 000 Maserati Grecale Trofeo – R2 550 000