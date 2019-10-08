PRETORIA - With 10 variants on offer, the XLS trim grade not only represents the middle of the Ford Ranger line-up, but it also makes up nearly a third of the local range. Now Ford is giving it a styling makeover by offering a ‘Chrome Styling Pack’ at no additional cost. This essentially makes the XLS models resemble the more luxurious XLT range, with a new chrome grille replacing the previous previous matt grey finishes, and chrome treatment also being applied to the mirror housings, door handles, rear bumper step and tailgate handle. The XLS derivatives also get a set of 17-inch six-spoke alloy wheels pinched from the XLT, in place of the previous 16-inch rims, and available in silver or gloss black, while a stainless steel sports bar is now part of the deal too.

The XLS trim is available across all three body styles - Single Cab, Super Cab and Double Cab - and buyers can also choose between rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive.

Most models are powered by Ford’s 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine, which produces 118kW and 385Nm, but those opting for the Single Cab and Super Cab body styles can also upsize to Ford’s 3.2-litre five-cylinder turbodiesel, credited with 147kW and 470Nm. Depending on the model selected, customers can also choose between six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmissions - see full price list below.

As the ‘middelmannetjie’ of the range, the XLS trim grade is well stocked, but without being extravagant, and standard features include cruise control, auto wipers and headlights, multi-function steering wheel, Ford Sync infotainment system with reverse camera, parking sensors, ESP stability control with traction control, Adaptive Load Control, Trailer Sway Control and up to six airbags, with curtain airbags fitted to Super Cab and Double Cab models.