Johannesburg - Ford Southern African has been in a celebratory mood this Heritage Month, and to mark the occasion, as well as 96 years of local vehicle production, the company commissioned some of its employees to create an artwork on wheels.
Given that it's produced here, the 2019 Ranger Wildtrak was the obvious candidate for transformation, and it certainly was a colourful makeover, compliments of a team that Ford commissioned from its own paint shop at its Silverton plant in Gauteng.
The project was completed by five artists, three sprayers and one assembler, who spent a total of 650 hours infusing the Ranger with more Mzansi magic than perhaps any other bakkie in the country has ever seen. The artists used paint brushes and spray guns to spread 35 litres of automotive paint across the one-of-a-kind Ranger.
While the front of the vehicle is dominated by South Africa’s flag, the tailgate is decorated with Ndebele tribal art and a map of the country, while the sides portray a variety cultural artefacts, including a potjie pot!
“It is a great privilege to be part of the team that worked on this incredible project, and delivering a product that every Ford employee from every cultural background can be proud of,” said project leader Queeneth Buthelezi.