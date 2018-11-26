Pretoria - When Ford launched its reinvigorated EcoSport range back in July, it seemed odd that the price leader from the previous range, the 1.5-litre normally aspirated Ambiente, was missing from the range. However, a really great consolation came in the form of a 1.5-litre turbodiesel Ambiente that wasn’t priced too far north of the previous entry model. And now Ford is giving customers both options at the bottom end with the reintroduction of a 1.5-litre normally aspirated petrol Ambiente.

Priced at R264 500, it costs R3000 less than the diesel and as per the Figo range, the previous four-cylinder engine makes way for Ford’s new three-cylinder unit, but while it loses a cylinder it’s actually got more power than before.

The new 1.5 Ti-VCT petrol unit in the Ambiente produces 91kW and 150Nm, up from the previous four-cylinder 1.5's 82kW and 138Nm.

The only gearbox option is a five-speed manual, which drives the front wheels.

Trend and Titanium models continue to be powered by Ford’s 1-litre EcoBoost turbopetrol.

Standard kit on the Ambiente includes a Ford Sync audio system (non-touch 10.6cm colour screen) with Bluetooth, voice control and steering controls, while other comfort features include air conditioning, remote central locking, multi info display, electric mirrors and power windows (front and rear).

Safety kit comes in the form of six airbags, ABS, ESC stability control and Isofix child seat mounting points.

As per other EcoSport variants, the Ambiente is sold with a four-year/120 000km warranty and four-year/60 000km service plan.

PRICES

1.5 Ti-VCT Ambiente 5-spd manual R264 500 1.5 TDCi Ambiente 5-spd manual R267 500 1.0 EcoBoost Trend 6-spd manual R293 500 1.0 EcoBoost Trend 6-spd auto R306 900 1.0 EcoBoost Titanium 6-spd manual R334 500 1.0 EcoBoost Titanium 6-spd auto R346 900