Ford expands Everest SUV line-up with more affordable 4WD model

PRETORIA - Ford Southern Africa has announced some minor changes to its Everest SUV line-up, including the addition of a more affordable 4x4 model.

Previously the 2-litre single turbo diesel engine (SiT) was only available in rear-wheel drive guise, but now Ford is offering a 4WD version. Priced at R679 400, the 2.0 SiT 4x4 is R65 000 less expensive than the 2.0 BiT bi-turbo 4x4 XLT model, and it commands a premium of R42 000 premium over the SiT 4x2.

As a reminder, the 2.0 single turbo engine produces 132kW and 420Nm, while the bi-turbo is good for 157kW and 500Nm. All 2.0 models are equipped with a 10-speed automatic gearbox and 4x4 models feature a permanent four-wheel drive system as well as low-range gearing and a rear diff-lock.

Ford has also improved the lighting in its XLT models, which now come standard with LED headlights, along with LED daytime running lights and automatic headlamp levelling.

The XLT specification grade applies to most of the Everest range (sandwiched by the entry XLS and flagship Limited) and standard features on the midrange model include a Sync3 infotainment system with navigation, push-button start, Trailer Sway Control and Hill Descent Control (4x4 models).