Ford Figo Freestyle crossover is here: SA pricing

Johannesburg - Ford is set to launch a more affordable crossover model in South Africa, and it’s based on the popular Figo hatchback.

The new Ford Figo Freestyle will be digitally launched on Ford’s Facebook page on Wednesday, June 10, but the pricing has already been released on the company’s website.

The Freestyle will be available in two flavours, with the 1.5 Trend coming in at R226 700 and the 1.5 Titanium costing R247 500.

Both models are set apart from their conventional hatch siblings by a number of SUV-inspired exterior design features, including redesigned bumpers with skid plates, wheel arch mouldings and roof rails.

The Freestyle models are powered by the familiar 1.5-litre, three-cylinder normally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 91kW and 150Nm. Both cars come with a five-speed manual transmission, and at this stage there’s no word on whether an automatic derivative will be offered.