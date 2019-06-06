Johannesburg - Ford South Africa has added some colour to its Figo hatch range with the release of a special edition called the Blu. How special? Volumes are limited to just 360 units.

And what sets it apart?

The first thing you’ll notice are its black 15-inch alloy wheels which replace the 14-inch rims that regular Figos make do with, and the Blu also gets decals for the lower doors as well as glossy black treatment for the mesh grille, exterior mirrors and roof. Just so that something matches the name, blue trim strips are incorporated into the front bumper.

Buyers get to choose from three exterior paint colours: Oxford White, Smoke Grey and Moondust Silver.

Things feel a bit more Blu inside, with glossy blue door panel inserts, blue stitching in the gearshift lever and ‘Blu’ logos on the seats and front floor mats. Standard features include air conditioning, central locking, dual airbags, ABS brakes and a Bluetooth compatible audio system - and no, that’s not a touchscreen in the pictures.

But is it faster?

Nope, the Blu comes with the same normally aspirated 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine as the rest of the range, but it is a very perky engine by class standards, with outputs of 88kW and 150Nm. A five speed manual is the only transmission option.

As with the rest of the Figo line-up, the special edition is sold with a four-year/120 000km warranty and four-year/60 000km service plan.

The Blu is priced at R203 800. Here’s how it fits into the range:

PRICES

1.5 TiVCT Ambiente Hatch manual R185 600 1.5 TiVCT Trend Hatch manual R195 800 1.5 TiVCT Blu Hatch manual R203 800 1.5 TiVCT Trend Hatch auto R213 800 1.5 TiVCT Titanium Hatch manual R219 900 1.5 TiVCT Ambiente Sedan manual R191 700 1.5 TiVCT Trend Sedan manual R200 900

IOL Motoring



