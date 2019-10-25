DEARBORN, MICHIGAN - No legendary sports car brand or nameplate is sacred enough anymore to escape the SUV craze, and the latest victim is Ford’s Mustang.
Thankfully, though, it appears that Ford is skirting sacrilege by not actually using the Mustang nameplate on its new all-electric SUV, and while we don’t know its actual name, Ford is referring to it as a “Mustang-inspired SUV" rather than an actual Mustang. Fair enough.
The official design sketch that you see above is our closest look yet at the new battery-powered SUV, and the Mustang inspiration is clear to see in the fastback profile, bulging haunches and claw-like tail lights.
Ford has just announced the reveal date for the Mustang-inspired SUV, which is set for November 18, so we’ll know all the juicy details in just a few weeks from now.
So what has Ford blurted about so far?