Ford Mustang Dark Horse locked and loaded for SA - here’s how much it costs

Ford South Africa is preparing a muscle car double-whammy for local Mustang fans. The seventh-generation Ford Mustang GT is set to reach the local market imminently, and the all-new Dark Horse version will follow hot on its heels.

As the most powerful normally aspirated Mustang to date, the Dark Horse will come with a price tag of R1.5 million, Ford SA has confirmed, making it exactly R200,000 more expensive than the regular GT. The Dark Horse comes with a modified version of the Mustang’s 5.0-litre V8 petrol engine, producing 334kW, which is a 6kW increase over the GT, and 540Nm. Sadly it has been detuned for some markets, with the US version of the Dark Horse pounding out 372kW. ALSO READ: New Ford Mustang Dark Horse combines old-school muscle with modern finesse

The newcomer’s 5.0 V8, which has specially modified piston connecting rods first introduced in the Shelby GT500, sends its power to the rear wheels via a 10-speed automatic gearbox. The Dark Horse is purpose-made for track days. Picture: Supplied Aimed at enthusiasts who like to take their Mustangs to the track on weekends, the Dark Horse boasts unique chassis tuning, including larger rear sway bars and MagneRide shocks that are capable of monitoring wheel and tyre movement 1,000 times per second. It also comes with 19-inch, six-piston Brembo front brakes with 13.9-inch rotors. The Dark Horse is distinguishable on the outside by its unique front bumper, featuring a gloss black grille with trapezoidal nostrils, darkened LED headlights, side skirts as well as a fixed rear wing and larger diffuser at the back.

Inside, a dedicated drive mode button on the steering wheel allows drivers to quickly select the desired driving set-up. This sits in front of a 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster with customisable screens including a variety of drive modes. The cabin features unique blue stitching with matching blue seatbelts, while cockpit elements are finished in Black Alley, a dark metallic gloss. Dark Horse customers can also look forward to a 12-speaker B&O premium audio system with subwoofer.