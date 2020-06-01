Ford Mustang Mach 1 is making a comeback

Dearborn, Michigan - One of Ford’s most iconic nameplates is making a comeback later this year.

Ford has released the first teaser pics of this new-generation Mustang Mach 1 and while its performance details have yet to be revealed, the company is promising that it will be the most “track-ready” 5-litre Mustang ever.

“Mach 1 has a special place in Mustang history, and it’s time for this special edition to claim the top spot in our 5.0-liter V8 performance lineup and reward our most hardcore Mustang enthusiasts who demand that next level of power, precision and collectability,” said Dave Pericak, director, Ford Icons.

“Like the original, the all-new Mustang Mach 1 will be true to its heritage, delivering great looks and as the most track-capable 5.0-liter Mustang ever.”

The original Mach 1 hit the scene way back in 1969 as a more attainable alternative to the Shelby and Boss models. In addition to ‘GT’ spec suspension, the Mach 1 was available with a wide range of V8 engines, topped by a 7-litre ‘Cobra Jet’ unit that produced 250kW - and that was an impressive figure in the late sixties.