Dearborn - Ford has released a teaser video of its all-new Focus a week ahead of its official unveiling, which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 10.

The short black and white film doesn’t give too much away, but we do get to see the striking new headlights with a Volvo-like garnish (think of Thor’s hammer missing a corner) and a section of the sloping tailgate with ‘Focus’ block lettering.

However, the new C-segment contenter has been spotted out on the roads with minimal disguise...

And with no camo at all (apparently for an ad shoot) as we see below.

Not much is known about the new Focus at this stage, but various reports indicate that it will be slightly larger than the current model, while shedding around 50kg. Interior spy shots indicate that there will be a large multimedia screen towering above the dashboard, as with the latest Fiesta, and material quality also appears to have improved somewhat.

Ford is likely to add some variations of the Fiesta ST’s new 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbopetrol to the engine mix, along with existing 1-litre units and an electric version, given that Ford recently doubled amount its investment in forthcoming battery-powered vehicles.