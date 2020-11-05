Ford Ranger gets another subtle facelift and sporty new XL Street model

BANGKOK – The current-generation Ford Ranger has been on the market for nine years now and the next all-new version is not too far off, with sources indicating that it should be with us by around 2022. But the carmaker has certainly done a decent job of keeping the Ranger bakkie fresh over the years with numerous subtle facelifts and upgrades. The latest such upgrade has just been announced in Thailand, and although no changes have been confirmed for the South African range, our models usually follow the Thai market upgrades so there’s a good chance you’ll see the freshened bakkies in showrooms in the not too distant future. Not that much has changed in the case of the 2021 Thai-market Ranger. Apart from some interesting new derivatives, the key difference is the front grille, where we see most derivatives adopting a similar design to the Thunder edition, which was recently introduced in South Africa. The new grille has a pair of side “nostrils” as well as mesh patterning and “Ranger” lettering at the top edge, and in the Wildtrak models those nostrils are finished in orange.

The Thai division has also announced a new “XL Street” derivative, complete with sporty black wheels, red grille accents and white “racing” stripes stretching from bumper to bonnet and tailgate. Once again, this one’s not confirmed for SA, but it could certainly make for an interesting alternative to Isuzu’s X-Rider.

Ford Ranger XL Street.

On the spec front, the Wildtrak is now available with the Power Roller Shutter that was introduced on the Thunder derivative.

The Ford Ranger Raptor carries on unchanged for 2021.

Everest freshened up too

Ford has also updated the Everest models in Thailand. They feature a new mesh grille design and Everest bonnet lettering, with the grille finished in chrome in the case of Trend and Titanium models and black in the case of the Titanium Sport.

Facelifted Ford Everest.

The 2-litre turbodiesel engine line-up continues as before, in single-turbo and twin-turbo guises, but interestingly Ford of Thailand is now offering a 10-year/150 000km driveline warranty on vehicles purchased before the end of this year.

Once again, we don’t know if there’s any local relevance to this Ranger and Everest upgrade, but we will keep you posted if we hear anything.

