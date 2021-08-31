Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition confirmed for South Africa

JOHANNESBURG - The Blue Oval’s ultimate offroad vehicle has been given an eye-catching upgrade with the announcement of the Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition. It will be built in limited numbers to ensure exclusivity with the addition of strategically placed decals, red accents, integrated sports hoop and a lockable roller shutter.

Launched in 2019, the Raptor has set the standard for offroad handling with a deft combination of its chassis, suspension, large tyres and Terrain Management System. It’s the suspension that sets the Raptor apart with aluminium double wishbones at the front and a multi-link rear architecture combined with specially developed FOX shock absorbers with Position Sensitive Damping, moderating damping forces as conditions dictate. The Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition gives you the option of sea grey, frozen white, blue lightning and agate black with twin matte black racing stripes edged with red to the bonnet, roof lower body sides, rear wings and tailgate.

In addition the front recovery hooks are red while the wheel arches, front and rear bumpers, door handles and Ford-embossed grille have been finished in matt black. It’s not just a couple of decals and a dash of paint though, Ford having taken the black sports hoop derived from the Wildtrak and fitted it to the Special Edition. On a more practical note the lockable Mountain Top black roller shutter, found on the Ranger Thunder is added to keep goods safely under lock and key.