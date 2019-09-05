Melbourne - Ford has revealed a more rugged version of the Ranger Wildtrak for the Australian market. Badged Wildtrak X, it brings together a package of unique exterior features as well as a range of advanced driver assist gadgets. At this stage there is no word on whether the Wildtrak X will ever be introduced to South Africa, but given that we get a similar line-up to the Australian market, there should at least be some interest in launching something that resembles it.

So what’s the deal here?

According to Ford Australia, the Wildtrak X is fitted with unique 18-inch alloy wheels finished in matte black as well as black wheel arch flares, a black front nudge bar with an LED strip to light up your campsite, and a snorkel to help take advantage of the vehicle’s 800mm water wading ability.

Built for the wild it may be, but there’s no roughing it when it comes to interior specification. To that end, the Wildtrak X ships with adaptive cruise control, auto-braking with pedestrian detection, Active Park Assist and Ford’s flagship Sync3 infotainment system.

“Ranger owners are telling us that they want more personalisation, specialised gear and more kit for weekends away and family trips,” said Ford Australia CEO Kay Hart.

“The Wildtrak X brings the high equipment levels, rugged good looks and tools to take things up to the next level.”

Buyers get to choose between two engines, in the form of Ford’s 2-litre twin-turbo diesel with 157kW and 500Nm, mated to Ford’s 10-speed auto gearbox, as well as the more traditional 3.2-litre five-cylinder turbodiesel, which pushes 147kW and 470Nm, and which is paired with a six-speed autobox.

IOL Motoring



