Ford reveals EcoSport ‘Active’ model with more rugged look

DUNTON, ENGLAND - The Ford EcoSport can already rightfully call itself an SUV, albeit among urban-biased front-wheel-driven variety, but now Ford is making it even more SUV-like with the launch of a new ‘Active’ variant in Europe.

While there’s still no four-wheel drive option to speak of, the Active does boast a higher ride height as well as a more rugged design package that includes additional body protection panels.

“The EcoSport Active will be a new addition to the Active series that offers extra capability and rugged style for customers who want to take their outdoor adventures to the next level,” says Ford of Europe marketing exec Roelant de Waard.

It’s not clear whether the Active variant will ever be offered in South Africa, but it’s certainly a possibility given that Ford SA sources its Trend and Titanium variants from Europe.

The new Active model forms part of a simplified model strategy for the EcoSport in Europe, with buyers being offered three main spec grades: Active (for those seeking adventurous styling), ST-Line (sporty looks) and Titanium (high-end luxury kit).