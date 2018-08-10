Shanghai - The Ford Territory is making a comeback, at least in name. Apart from the badge on the bootlid, this SUV has nothing to do with the Australian-designed large SUV that was built between 2004 and 2016.

In fact it’s looking unlikely that the new 2018 Territory will even be sold outside of China.

Ford describes the newcomer as an affordable mid-sized SUV - it’s marginally bigger than the Kuga, but it shares its platform (and even its basic shape) with the JMC Yusheng S330.

The JMC collaboration, according to Ford, gave it “deep insights” into Chinese customers’ tastes.

Customers will be able to choose from three powertrain options in the form of a conventional 1.5-litre turbopetrol, a 48V mild hybrid with Miller-Cycle technology or a plug-in hybrid.

It will also offer a full suite of gadgets including a flush-fitted touch-screen infotainment system with Mandarin voice control adn Ford’s Co-Pilot 360 driver assistance package, which includes adaptive cruise control and pre-collision assist.

IOL Motoring



