Ford SA launches sporty new Ranger FX4 as less expensive alternative to Wildtrak

JOHANNESBURG - Ford Ranger customers are already spoiled for choice when it comes to model derivatives, and now there’s yet another sporty edition to consider and it comes in the form of the 2.0 Single Turbo FX4 model.

Priced at R618 900 for the 4x2 and R687 900 for the 4x4, the new FX4 models slot between the XLT and Wildtrak models, serving as a less expensive alternative to the latter trim grade, which starts at R700 100. For the record, the FX4 derivatives command a R30 000 premium over the equivalent XLTs.

For that you get a number of sporty exterior and interior features. Setting the FX4 apart on the outside is a set of black 18-inch alloy wheels, black mesh grille with matching mirrors and door handles, FX4 logos, an extended leg tubular sports bar and drop-in bedliner featuring a 12-volt power socket. Buyers can choose from five colours: Race Red, Sea Grey, Frozen White, Agate Black and Moondust Silver.

On the inside, the model gets FX4 embroidery on the seats, which also feature red contrast stitching, as does the steering wheel, gear lever and leather-trimmed dashboard. Standard features include dual-zone climate control, cruise control, push-button start and a 20.3cm Sync3 infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

The FX4 model also ushers in the FordPass Connect and FordPass app in South Africa, a connected service that is now standard on all XL, XLS, XLT, Wildtrak and Raptor models. The app allows owners to control various vehicle functions remotely, including locking and unlocking the doors and starting the engine to activate the climate control system. It also allows drivers to search for available parking, find the nearest Ford dealer and schedule services.