Ford SA spices up Everest range with new Sport model

JOHANNESBURG - Ford has added some flavour to its Everest SUV line-up with the release of a new derivative called the Sport.

Like the Ranger FX4, the Everest Sport is based on the XLT model and powered by the single-turbo version of Ford’s 2-litre twin-turbo diesel unit, which produces 132kW and 420Nm. It is paired with a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

Priced at R662 800 for the 4x2 and R704 400 for the 4x4, the Everest Sport models command a premium of R25 000 over the equivalent XLT variants.

Also as per the FX4, the Sport has been blinged up with an exterior styling package that does its name justice. This includes black 20-inch alloy wheels as well as a black mesh grille, with a matching colour scheme for the mirror caps and door handles, where chrome is now a thing of the past. Finally, Ford SA has stuck a pair of Sport decals on the rear doors.

Customers can choose between six exterior colours: Copper Red, Diffused Silver, Frozen White, Agate Black, Sea Grey and Moondust Silver.