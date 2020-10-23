Ford spices up Ranger XL models with new Sport Pack, infotainment upgrade

PRETORIA - We’re sure that pretty much all Ford Ranger buyers dream of owning the Raptor version, or even one of the Wildtraks, but it’s the XL that many buyers end up settling for once they take a look at the bill. These XL models have hit a sweet spot with buyers, given that they’re a lot cheaper than the aforementioned halo models, yet they still pack all the basic comfort and safety amenities that you don’t want to live without. And while we must admit that we quite like the look of the XL with its rustic steel wheels, bakkie buyers are becoming more style conscious and we can’t ignore that fact. Or at least, Ford can’t ignore that fact, and so now we have a new ‘Sport Pack’ for the XL range. At the same time, Ford has expanded the options available to XL buyers by also offering a 20.3cm touchscreen infotainment system with CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. How much do these new options cost? According to Ford SA, the new XL Sport Pack adds R16 500 to the price of a Ford Ranger XL, while the infotainment upgrade adds R6080 to the tally. Ford is also offering dealer-fitted side steps for an additional R5050.

The new options are available across the entire XL range of Single Cab, Super Cab and Double Cab models.

What sets the Sport Pack apart?

The most noticeable change is the fitment of 17-inch gloss black alloy wheels in place of those steelies, but look closer and you’ll also see that the grille, which was previously plain black plastic, is now finished in gloss black. Also part of the deal is a tubular sports bar and a black rear bumper.

As a reminder, all Ranger XL models are powered by Ford’s familiar 2.2-liter turbodiesel engine, which produces 118kW and 385Nm. Buyers can also choose between six-speed manual and automatic transmissions, and those opting for a Super Cab or Double cab also get a 4x4 option.

What do you get for your money?

Standard features on the XL include manual air conditioning, power windows, remote central locking, dual front airbags, ESP stability control, Hill Launch Assist, Adaptive Load Control, Trailer Sway Control and a tow bar.

Prices for the Ranger XL models, excluding the new Sport Pack (R16 500) and infotainment upgrade (R6080), start at R396 700 (Single Cab), R418 600 (Super Cab) and R449 400 (Double Cab).

Furthermore, all Rangers come with a four-year/120 000km warranty and six-year/90 000km service plan.

IOL Motoring