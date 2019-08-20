Pretoria - Ford South Africa has announced a new flagship version of its Kombi-rivalling Tourneo Custom people mover, which gains more luxury features as well as a perkier engine. Priced at R637 200, the new 2.2 TDCi Limited model is available exclusively in short wheelbase guise, in contrast to the existing Ambeiente and Trend models, which can only be ordered in long wheelbase format.

The new Limited can be told apart from its aforementioned siblings by full external colour coding, as well as 16-inch alloy wheels.

Inside it gets ‘Salerno’ partial leather seat trim, while those perched in the front get seat heating and the driver is treated to 10-way power adjustment.

Also standard in the limited model is cruise control, three-row air conditioning, auto headlights, multi-function steering wheel and a six-speaker audio system with Bluetooth connectivity.

Safety kit includes front, side and full-length curtain airbags, ESP stability control, Hill Launch Assist, Load Adaptive Control, Roll-Over Mitigation and Trailer Sway Control. On that note, a towbar is also fitted as standard to this vehicle.

More powerful engine

The Tourneo Custom Limited is fitted with a more powerful version of Ford’s 2.2-litre Duratorq TDCi turbodiesel engine. But whereas it’s tuned to produce 74kW/310Nm in Ambiente guise and 92kW/350Nm in Trend form, the Limited model gets the full-fat treatment, with 114kW and 385Nm on command.

As with all Tourneo models, a six-speed manual is the only gearbox option.

Versatile seating for eight

The Tourneo Custom seats eight occupants and both seat rows can be folded flat, tumbled, stowed in multiple positions or removed completely.

Ford is aiming the vehicle at active families as well as companies seeking an upmarket shuttle bus.

PRICING

2.2 TDCi LWB Ambiente 74kW manual - R568 700

2.2 TDCi LWB Trend 92kW manual - R591 300

2.2 TDCi SWB Limited 114kW manual - R637 200

IOL Motoring



