Fourth-generation Audi A3 debuts with sharper look, connected tech

Ingolstadt, Germany - Audi’s A3 hatchback is entering its fourth-generation with an infusion of connected technology as well as a more striking design.

Measuring 4340mm, the new A3 Sportback is 30mm longer than its predecessor, while the wheelbase and the height remain unchanged.

The A3 makes a more radical shift on the inside, with a bigger and more central infotainment system and Lamborghini-like air vents that protrude above the dash top. What’s most impressive, however, is that the new MMI operating system has ten times more computing power than its predecessor. In addition to a beefed up navigation system with high-resolution Google Earth images, the system offers car-to-infrastructure services (in Europe) that allow the vehicle to communicate with traffic lights and find parking spots. Customers will also be able to lock and unlock the car, as well as start the engine, through their Android phone or Amazon Alexa.

The car can also be personalised around different drivers, with up to six user profiles that can store settings for everything from seat position to climate control, navigation destinations and frequently used media.

Just three engine options will be available in Europe from launch, in the form of a 1.5-litre turbopetrol unit with 110kW and a 2-litre diesel that’s available in two output guises: 85kW and 110kW. A six-speed manual transmission will still be available for those who prefer the DIY approach, but most buyers are likely to opt for the seven-speed S tronic dual clutch gearbox.