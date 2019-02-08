Molsheim, France - Bugatti has created a special edition Chiron to celebrate its 110th birthday, but perhaps more pertinently the ‘110 ans Bugatti’ pays tribute to the hypercar marque’s home country. That’s why you’ll see the “Le Bleu-Blanc-Rouge” (tri-colours of France, namely blue, white and red) proudly adorning numerous parts of the exterior and cabin, including the huge deployable rear spoiler.

Most of the bodywork is painted in variations of Steel Blue, which was designed to have a sheen resembling hot-rolled steel. Inside, the French tri-colours are complemented by Deep Blue leather and contrasting Bright French Racing Blue.

The 20 lucky buyers of this special edition are also awarded with a specially crafted medallion in the centre console, made from solid silver with enamel inserts.

Power (and that’s a true understatement here) is as per the regular Chiron Sport, with an 8-litre, 16-cylinder, quad-turbo petrol engine pushing 1103kW and 1600Nm. Bugatti quotes a 2.4-second 0-100km/h time, 6.1 second 0-200 and 13.1 sec 0-300, with a top speed of 420km/h.

IOL Motoring



